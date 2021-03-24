My brother was a Big Brother to many young boys and a long member of the "big brothers" association. He and Miriam were big brother and sister to me for two years while I attended Florence darlington tech. Karen and Lynn were my "little sisters" for those two years and still are. He and Miriam also were big sister and brother to our little brother Willie for two years in same agriculture program. Willie left us and went to heaven at the early age of 20. J. E. "Joyce" by his family and Miriam also housed my daughter Suzanne while she was in in school in Florence. Many of my business friends knew our brother and each always said he was among the nicest, most honest, people ever. Big smile big heart. We will miss you my brother!

Charles Cox March 24, 2021