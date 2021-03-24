Joyce Edison "J.E."
Cox
Joyce Edison "J.E." Cox, 86, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Mr. Cox was born a son of the late Dessie Jane Cox and Sam Jasper Cox. He received his Master's Degree from Clemson. He was a member of South Florence Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher and a former Deacon. Mr. Cox was a retired teacher, Department Head and Assistant Dean of Continuing Education at Florence-Darlington TEC. He had served for several years on the SC Technical College Retirees Association. He was active in Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee and was on their Board. He was also a Board member of Pee Dee Federal Credit Union and an avid tennis and golf player.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers, Daniel Eugene Cox, William Clay Cox and Robert F. Cox.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Miriam Louise Williamson Cox; daughters, Lynn Cox Perkins (Lynn) and Karen Cox Taylor (Danny), both of Florence; grandchildren, Carol Inglis (Troy), Tripp Perkins (Caroline) and Rachel Lane (Nick); great-grandchildren, Troy Inglis, II, Sarah Inglis, Rebecca Inglis and Hadley Perkins; brothers, Jerry Cox, Jimmy Cox, and Charles Cox; and sisters, Joanne Brooks, Bonnie Rabon, Mary Lou Wright and Janice Roddefer.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at South Florence Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 AM on Thursday at the church.
Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, family requests their guests practice social distancing and wear masks as necessary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Florence Baptist Church, 2720 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505 or to Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee, 110 Toledo Scale Road, Florence, SC 29505.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 24, 2021.