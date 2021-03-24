Menu
Joyce Edison "J.E." Cox
Joyce Edison "J.E."

Cox

Joyce Edison "J.E." Cox, 86, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Mr. Cox was born a son of the late Dessie Jane Cox and Sam Jasper Cox. He received his Master's Degree from Clemson. He was a member of South Florence Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher and a former Deacon. Mr. Cox was a retired teacher, Department Head and Assistant Dean of Continuing Education at Florence-Darlington TEC. He had served for several years on the SC Technical College Retirees Association. He was active in Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee and was on their Board. He was also a Board member of Pee Dee Federal Credit Union and an avid tennis and golf player.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers, Daniel Eugene Cox, William Clay Cox and Robert F. Cox.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Miriam Louise Williamson Cox; daughters, Lynn Cox Perkins (Lynn) and Karen Cox Taylor (Danny), both of Florence; grandchildren, Carol Inglis (Troy), Tripp Perkins (Caroline) and Rachel Lane (Nick); great-grandchildren, Troy Inglis, II, Sarah Inglis, Rebecca Inglis and Hadley Perkins; brothers, Jerry Cox, Jimmy Cox, and Charles Cox; and sisters, Joanne Brooks, Bonnie Rabon, Mary Lou Wright and Janice Roddefer.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at South Florence Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

Family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 AM on Thursday at the church.

Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, family requests their guests practice social distancing and wear masks as necessary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Florence Baptist Church, 2720 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505 or to Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee, 110 Toledo Scale Road, Florence, SC 29505.

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 24, 2021.
Miriam and family, Ken and I are so sorry for your loss and know that you all have our deepest sympathy.
Glenda and Ken Nance
March 30, 2021
Our sympathy and prayers to the family. JE was a nice person. He will be greatly missed.
Larry & Lorena McLeod
March 25, 2021
My brother was a Big Brother to many young boys and a long member of the "big brothers" association. He and Miriam were big brother and sister to me for two years while I attended Florence darlington tech. Karen and Lynn were my "little sisters" for those two years and still are. He and Miriam also were big sister and brother to our little brother Willie for two years in same agriculture program. Willie left us and went to heaven at the early age of 20. J. E. "Joyce" by his family and Miriam also housed my daughter Suzanne while she was in in school in Florence. Many of my business friends knew our brother and each always said he was among the nicest, most honest, people ever. Big smile big heart. We will miss you my brother!
Charles Cox
March 24, 2021
Mr Cox stood head and shouders above men thatl I new We played golf for years and I never called him JE I had so much respect for him he was Mr Cox to me I loved him
Jimmy floyd
March 24, 2021
Lynn, I am sorry to learn of your daddy's passing. You and your family will be on my heart and in my prayers in the difficult days ahead.
Chandler and Teresa White
March 24, 2021
