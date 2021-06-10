Juanita Yarborough
Evans
Juanita Yarborough Evans, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Mrs. Evans was born in Florence, SC, the daughter of the late Daisy Yarborough and Talmadge Yarborough. She was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Evans; son, Ronnie Evans; daughter-in-law, Marlene Evans; and six siblings.
Surviving are her son, Carey Evans; daughter, Susan Davis (George); brother, Theron Yarborough and grandchildren, Kristen Davis; Ashleigh (Forrest) Ham and Ryleigh Evans.
Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 PM on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Friendship United Methodist Church. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Church cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 10, 2021.