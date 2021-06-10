Menu
Juanita Yarborough Evans
Juanita Yarborough

Evans

Juanita Yarborough Evans, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Mrs. Evans was born in Florence, SC, the daughter of the late Daisy Yarborough and Talmadge Yarborough. She was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Evans; son, Ronnie Evans; daughter-in-law, Marlene Evans; and six siblings.

Surviving are her son, Carey Evans; daughter, Susan Davis (George); brother, Theron Yarborough and grandchildren, Kristen Davis; Ashleigh (Forrest) Ham and Ryleigh Evans.

Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 PM on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Friendship United Methodist Church. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Church cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
1:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Friendship United Methodist Church
5422 E Old Marion Highway, Florence, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss May God grant you peace and comfort.
Julia Bailey
Friend
June 10, 2021
That woman loved to laugh! I remember her laugh vividly and I love her still. Carey and Susan, you and your family are in my prayers.
Sherrie Haynes Puckett and Jim Puckett
June 10, 2021
