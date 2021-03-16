Menu
Judy Barnhill Suggs
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street
Darlington, SC
Judy Barnhill

Suggs

DARLINGTON -- Judy Barnhill Suggs, age 72, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 18th in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home with burial following at Odom Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Born on April 15, 1948, Judy was the daughter of the late David Barnhill and Carrie Mae Teal (Vardley) Tickle. She worked as a school teacher at Brunson Dargan for special needs children for many years. Judy was a member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church.

Surviving are her children, Gloria Jean (Dwayne) Latham, Wallace Lee (Brenda) Suggs, both of Darlington, Lois (Benji) Sims of Lancaster, Chris (Candy) Suggs of Darlington, Rodney Suggs of Darlington, and Danielle (Bubbie) Robinson; 25 grandchildren: Allen, Brian, Crystal, Dakota, Erica, Frances, Brandi, Brittni, Lee Jr., Heather, Alexis, Krista, C.J., Blake, Tyler, Rodney, Jr., Destiney, Tre, Sonny, Carrie, five of them that she raised as her own: Jessica, Daniel, Ashley, Staley, and Matthew; 55 great-grandchildren; many cousins including Evon, Diane, and Pat all of Hartsville; and many extended family members, and friends, Myrtle Hancock, Margaret McCutchen, and Jason and Becky Richeson.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Wallace Suggs, Jr., her second husband, Frank Cox; and her siblings, David Barnhill and Daisy King.

A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street, Darlington, SC
Mar
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street, Darlington, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs, Judy was the sweetest woman, to know her, was a great pleasure, she never meet a stranger and no matter, who you was she was MeMom, Rest MeMom your journey is over on Earth, but your memories will always be in my heart. Dear Family I am so sorry about Mrs. Judy, last time I saw her was at Walmart, Beautiful and Wonderful Women, I love her dearly, My Prayers are with you all
Clara Ballard
March 16, 2021
I will always remember the wonderful times I had with Ms. Judy. She was always very kind to me and treated us like family. I thank God for having had the opportunity know her. Love to the family.
Karen Privette
March 16, 2021
