Judy Barnhill
Suggs
DARLINGTON -- Judy Barnhill Suggs, age 72, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 18th in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home with burial following at Odom Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Born on April 15, 1948, Judy was the daughter of the late David Barnhill and Carrie Mae Teal (Vardley) Tickle. She worked as a school teacher at Brunson Dargan for special needs children for many years. Judy was a member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children, Gloria Jean (Dwayne) Latham, Wallace Lee (Brenda) Suggs, both of Darlington, Lois (Benji) Sims of Lancaster, Chris (Candy) Suggs of Darlington, Rodney Suggs of Darlington, and Danielle (Bubbie) Robinson; 25 grandchildren: Allen, Brian, Crystal, Dakota, Erica, Frances, Brandi, Brittni, Lee Jr., Heather, Alexis, Krista, C.J., Blake, Tyler, Rodney, Jr., Destiney, Tre, Sonny, Carrie, five of them that she raised as her own: Jessica, Daniel, Ashley, Staley, and Matthew; 55 great-grandchildren; many cousins including Evon, Diane, and Pat all of Hartsville; and many extended family members, and friends, Myrtle Hancock, Margaret McCutchen, and Jason and Becky Richeson.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Wallace Suggs, Jr., her second husband, Frank Cox; and her siblings, David Barnhill and Daisy King.
A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 16, 2021.