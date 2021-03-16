Mrs, Judy was the sweetest woman, to know her, was a great pleasure, she never meet a stranger and no matter, who you was she was MeMom, Rest MeMom your journey is over on Earth, but your memories will always be in my heart. Dear Family I am so sorry about Mrs. Judy, last time I saw her was at Walmart, Beautiful and Wonderful Women, I love her dearly, My Prayers are with you all

Clara Ballard March 16, 2021