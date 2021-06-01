FLORENCE – Julia Annette Flowers, 75, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 28, 2021, at MUSC in Florence.
Ms. Julia was born in Florence, SC, on January 20, 1946, to the late Julian and Beulah Miles. Julia's greatest accomplishment was her family, whom she loved with her whole heart. Her love was always unconditional and without reservation. It was felt throughout her whole family and always came first. She was a caregiver, and she had many names besides Julia. She was momma, grandma, and Annie to the ones that loved her most. Her smile and laughter were contagious and will be greatly missed. We know that although we will miss her now, we will see her again in Heaven. She was a beloved mother, daughter, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend. If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.
Surviving are her daughters, Rosa (Steve) McCutcheon and Diane (Gerald) Timmons; son, David (Parrish) Lanier; grandchildren, Joanna (Alex) Lyerly, Kristina (Shane) Motte, Bradley (Samantha) Timmons, Steven (Emily) McCutcheon, Austin (Garret Doyle) Lanier, Jamie Lanier, Cody Lanier, Bryson Lanier, Savannah Lanier, and Zane Ford; great-grandchildren, Mason, Kensley, Roslyn, Reid, Anna Logan, Isaac, Everly, and Josiah; two sisters, Ginnell Weaver and Linda (Johnny) Miles; many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, including Ronald and Kathy Woodle, that loved her just as much; and her dog, Jack, who was always by her side.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ricky "Rick" Lanier, and granddaughter, Amy Timmons. They have been reunited in Heaven, and we know we will be with them again. Gone now, but not forever. This world is just our temporary home.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2021, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery in Coward, SC.
Rosa I am so sorry.
Patricia Gainey
Friend
August 1, 2021
Rosa! I am so sorry for your loss! We love you and sending love and prayers your way!
Avis and Mike Wainright
Friend
June 2, 2021
Rosa and family, I’m so very sorry to learn the passing of you wonderful mother. I send my deepest condolences to each of you. May you all find comfort in this time of need. I love you
Patricia Gainey
Friend
May 30, 2021
Julia (mama) was one of God angles sent to earth for a short time to share her love, kindness, her belief in God and family and the strength of many. To know her was a gift with plenty of love and friendship for life. She was a mother to not only her kids but to all she came in contact with. She will be missed by many and loved forever by all. Till we see each other again mama.
Your daughter from under the bed. Love you!