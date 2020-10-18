Julie



TURBEVILLE, S.C. -- Julie Scott Watts, age 86, of Turbeville, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 after a brief illness. A graveside Funeral service will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Turbeville Southern Methodist Cemetery directed by Floyd Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors at the graveside after the service. Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.



Born February 16, 1934, in Kingstree, Julia Claire Scott was the daughter of the late James Alexander Scott and Kizzie Frierson Scott.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph L Watts, brothers, James William Scott, John Alexander Scott; and sisters, Lula Scott Williamson, Katherine Scott Timmons, Millie Scott Alsbrook, Jerry Scott Bayliff.



Surviving are her children, Cyndi (Hugh) Player, Kathy Coker, Jimmy (Ruth) Watts, and Heidi (Kevin) Davis; ten grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. She is also remembered by many nieces and nephews as their beloved Aunt Julie.



Julie was a wonderful wife, mother and Granny. She and Ralph worked side by side to raise 4 children. They opened the Fair Price Mini Mart in 1975 and were a fixture in the Dabbs Crossroad community for 20 + years. They loved the community they served and considered it part of their extended family. Being surrounded by her family brought her much joy. She taught us all what unconditional love is. There was always a place for you at Mama's table, and more importantly in her heart.



She was known by many for her baking talents. She spent many hours in her kitchen cooking for her family and for friends. Cakes, breads, cookies and candy were some her most requested. She enjoyed spending some of her time with her "Merry Widows" group traveling. They were frequent visitors to the mountains, or wherever they decided they wanted to go.



Julie was a faithful member of Turbeville Southern Methodist church. She taught Sunday School for many years, was a member of the Marion Gamble Circle and the Women's Missionary Society. She was a member of the choir for many years and always used her many talents to serve her Lord and Savior.



