Juliette Alethia



Eaddy Perry



Mrs. Juliette Alethia Eaddy Perry, 87, departed this life on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Medical University of South Carolina Health Center (MUSC) in Florence, S.C. Mrs. Perry, affectionately known as "Bootchie", was born in Marion, SC on June 30, 1933 to the late Mr. Shelton Eaddy and Mrs. Laura Rogers Eaddy.



Mrs. Perry was educated in the Public Schools of Florence County, graduating from Wilson High School in 1952; she later attended Denmark Area Trade School and Voorhees College in Denmark, S.C. At an early age, Mrs. Perry joined New Ebenezer Baptist Church in Florence, S.C. Later in life she joined Williams Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in Spring Lake, N.C and was a faithful member.



Mrs. Perry was a devoted wife, and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She was an excellent cook and sports enthusiast. Friends and family will testify to the fact that her lemon meringue pie and sour cream pound cake were second to none! Her love of sports began early in her teens. She was a star basketball player in high school and in 2010, in honor her athletic achievements, she was inducted into the Wilson High School Athletic Association, Sports Hall of Fame.



Mrs. Perry was married to the late CW-4 Frizzell S. Perry, Sr. They were married for 49 years, until his death in 2004. Their union produced five children. Mrs. Perry was employed for a brief period as a licensed practical nurse at Bruce Hospital and Saunders Memorial Hospital in Florence, S.C.; however, as a military spouse she chose to become a full-time homemaker.



Mrs. Perry's family was her universe. Left to cherish her fond memories are: one son, Frizzell S. Perry, Jr of Bennettsville, SC; four daughters, Charlena Perry-Shannon of Florence, SC, V. Tessa Perry of Petersburg, VA, Terrolynn S. (Randall) Perry-Ponder of Fayetteville, GA, and Tonita R. Perry of Florence, SC; one granddaughter, Tamesha A. Turner of Waldorf, MD; two grandsons Randall D. Ponder III and Remington D. Ponder; one great-granddaughter Taylah Falls. She also leaves behind a brother, James Proctor Eaddy of Darlington, SC; a sister, Miriam Eaddy Simpson of Los Angeles; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and other friends. Mrs. Perry was preceded in death by her sister Sallie Eaddy Peoples and brother Paul Woodrow Eaddy.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Peoples Funeral Home in Florence, S.C. Interment will be on Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in Spring Lake, N.C.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks you to consider a donation to the CurePSP Foundation (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy) https://www.psp.org/about-curepsp/ in honor of Juliette Eaddy Perry.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 19, 2020.