Dr. Julius "J" HowardStokes, Jr.Memorial Service for Dr. Julius "J" Howard Stokes, Jr. will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Central United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.The family will receive friends from 12:30 – 1:30 on Saturday at the church.Full obituary is available at www.stoudenmiredowling.com