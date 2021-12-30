Menu
June Hennecy Floyd
Richardson Funeral Home - Marion
1936 Senator Gasque Rd
Marion, SC
June Hennecy

Floyd

MARION -- June Hennecy Floyd, 92, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at McLeod Hospice House after an illness. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Marion Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Sanctuary from 12:00-1:00 PM. The funeral will be streamed live on the Richardson Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend.

Mrs. Floyd was born in Marion County, a daughter of the late Marion Edward and Edna Burns Hennecy. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Curtis W Floyd; daughter, Linda Pearl Floyd; and brothers Jack Hennecy and Robert "Bobby" Hennecy (Marjorie Hennecy Jones). Mrs. Floyd was a homemaker but had also worked as a substitute teacher. She was a long-time member of Marion Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, Curtis E. Floyd of Mechanicsville, VA; daughter, Sylvia Floyd Fowler (Stewart) of Anderson, SC; grandchildren: Kay Floyd (Pierce Blue), Sarah Floyd Higgins (Kevin), Jonathan Fowler (Jill), Joy Fowler, David Fowler and Connor Floyd; and great-grandchildren: Sadie, Rhett and Livvy.

Memorials may be made to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home PO Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648-1178 or to Marion Baptist Church, 106 South Main Street, Marion, SC 29571.

An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
Published by SCNow on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Marion Baptist Church
106 S Main Street, Marion, SC
Richardson Funeral Home - Marion
