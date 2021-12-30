June Hennecy
Floyd
MARION -- June Hennecy Floyd, 92, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at McLeod Hospice House after an illness. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Marion Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Sanctuary from 12:00-1:00 PM. The funeral will be streamed live on the Richardson Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend.
Mrs. Floyd was born in Marion County, a daughter of the late Marion Edward and Edna Burns Hennecy. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Curtis W Floyd; daughter, Linda Pearl Floyd; and brothers Jack Hennecy and Robert "Bobby" Hennecy (Marjorie Hennecy Jones). Mrs. Floyd was a homemaker but had also worked as a substitute teacher. She was a long-time member of Marion Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Curtis E. Floyd of Mechanicsville, VA; daughter, Sylvia Floyd Fowler (Stewart) of Anderson, SC; grandchildren: Kay Floyd (Pierce Blue), Sarah Floyd Higgins (Kevin), Jonathan Fowler (Jill), Joy Fowler, David Fowler and Connor Floyd; and great-grandchildren: Sadie, Rhett and Livvy.
Memorials may be made to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home PO Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648-1178 or to Marion Baptist Church, 106 South Main Street, Marion, SC 29571.
An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
Published by SCNow on Dec. 30, 2021.