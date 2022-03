Junior Joseph



Floyd



LAKE CITY -- Joseph Junior Floyd, 83, husband of Jannie Mae Spring Floyd, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at his residence after an illness.



Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon, Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church, with burial to follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services.



Published by SCNow on Feb. 24, 2021.