Katherine Ruth Harrelson



Epps



FORK -- Services for Katherine Ruth Harrelson Epps will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Mt. Andrew Cemetery. Visitation will be he held 2:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.



Mrs. Epps, 81, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at her residence.



Born in Dillon County, SC, April 30, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Wallie Jackson and Leona Johnson Jackson. She was a member of Mt. Andrew United Methodist Church, and was retired from Winn Dixie after 27 years of service.



Survivors include her son, Ricky William Harrelson (Shannon) of Fork; step-son, Billy Wayne Epps of Macon, GA; step-daughter, Deborah Ann Palmer of Morristown, TN; grandson, Jacob Harrelson; step-grandchildren, Brittany Cranford and Taylor Cranford.



Mrs. Epps was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Keicher Epps.



Published by SCNow on Jun. 8, 2021.