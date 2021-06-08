Menu
Katherine Ruth Harrelson Epps
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cooper Funeral Home
209 Black Branch Road
Dillon, SC
Katherine Ruth Harrelson

Epps

FORK -- Services for Katherine Ruth Harrelson Epps will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Mt. Andrew Cemetery. Visitation will be he held 2:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Epps, 81, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at her residence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, April 30, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Wallie Jackson and Leona Johnson Jackson. She was a member of Mt. Andrew United Methodist Church, and was retired from Winn Dixie after 27 years of service.

Survivors include her son, Ricky William Harrelson (Shannon) of Fork; step-son, Billy Wayne Epps of Macon, GA; step-daughter, Deborah Ann Palmer of Morristown, TN; grandson, Jacob Harrelson; step-grandchildren, Brittany Cranford and Taylor Cranford.

Mrs. Epps was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Keicher Epps.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Cooper Funeral Home
209 Black Branch Road, Dillon, SC
Jun
9
Service
3:00p.m.
Cooper Funeral Home
209 Black Branch Road, Dillon, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Cooper Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
