Katherine Monique



Gassaway



Funeral service for Katherine Monique Gassaway will be conducted 2 PM TODAY, January 2, 2022 at Golden Gate Holiness Church, 2926 Golden Gate Rd.,Effingham. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, 2615 Alligator Rd., Effingham directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.



Katherine Monique Gassaway was born in Niles, Michigan, on December 27, 1989, to Lorretta Farmer and Alex Gassaway. On December 21, 2021, she departed this life at MUSC of Charleston, South Carolina.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 31, 2021.