Katherine "Nana" Miller Rice went to heaven on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. She was 88 years old.



Katherine was born in Richmond, Virginia, but she and her 2 sisters, Barbara and Henrietta were raised in beautiful Georgetown, SC. The girls helped their parents, Henry Clay and Louise Miller, in their family business, the Square Deal Clothing Company. She graduated Winyah High, attended Coker College, then graduated from the University of South Carolina. She received a Masters Degree in Education from Appalachian State University.



As a single mom of 2 young sons, she came to Myrtle Beach in 1961. She moved her little family into a tiny house on 34th Avenue that still stands in the driveway of the old Junior High School. She took a job as a teacher at Woodland Park School on the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base where she flourished, lifting children up for 31 years until the base closed.



She and her sons, Tom Rice (Wrenzie) and renowned silhouette artist, Clay Rice (Caroline) had an idyllic life in Myrtle Beach in the 60s and 70s filled with wonderful memories of family, friends, the beach and the Boulevard.



She never locked her car or her home or her heart. She was positive, funny and would laugh until she was breathless. Her house was always full of dogs and cats and children. She loved children over all else and devoted her life to them. In her classroom and in her home, she made every child feel important and carried them in her heart. As her sons grew, their friends were added to her family. Then came her grandchildren and their friends. Her home was always a gathering place. All were welcome and all were well fed.



She is survived by her sons, her grandsons: H.T., Jacob (Kaily), Lucas, Connor and Charlie; her great grandchildren: Juliette, Sammy and Henry Carew; her sister, Henrietta (Penney) Miller (Gerald Joiner); and her niece/daughter, Susan Spradlin (Rick).



Family and friends are invited to gather to celebrate her life on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 4 to 6 pm, at the home of Tom & Wrenzie Rice, 5100 N. Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Prince George Winyah Church to benefit their Preschool Program. Donations can be made by mailing a check to 301 Screven Street, Georgetown, SC 29440, or by calling the church office for online giving instructions (843)437-2487.



Published by SCNow on Apr. 15, 2022.