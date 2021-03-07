Menu
Katherine Wilson Rogers
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park & Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX
Katherine Wilson

Rogers

Her five children, Linda (Charles) Goettsch, Nancy (Dale) Andrews, Janet (Carley) Sartalamacchia, Bill and Karen regret to announce the passing of Katherine Rogers on February 19, 2021 due to a brief illness, unrelated to Covid-19. She was born on June 18, 1932 in York County, South Carolina, She was married to Ira M. Rogers of Mullins, South Carolina, now deceased, a proud military veteran, for more than 66 years.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, William and Ola Wilson of Clover, South Carolina. She is survived by two sisters, Frances Baker and Thelma Harrison. She is also survived by seven grand-children Phillip (Stephanie) Goettsch, Adam (Jen) Goettsch, Shane (Katie) Sartalamacchia, Jeremy (Dana) Sartalamacchia, Chad (Cortney) Sartalamacchia, Travis (Jessica) Sartalamacchia and Kathleen Andrews (Colton) Williams and thirteen great grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements by Sunset Funeral Home of San Antonio, Texas with burial to follow at Fort Sam Houston Nation Cemetery on March 18, 2021.

Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.

Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral Home
Published by SCNow on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Funeral
TX
Mar
18
Burial
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
TX
Sunset Memorial Park & Funeral Home
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
March 4, 2021
