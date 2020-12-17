Kathey
Brown
DARLINGTON -- Kathey Susan Brown, 66, of Darlington died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 3 PM at Darlington Memory Gardens, directed by Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home.
Kathey was born in Fort Huachuca, Arizona. She was the daughter of the late John W. Carroll and Hazel Tyner Sansbury. Kathey graduated from Coker University in Hartsville and taught school for many years in Darlington County.
Surviving are her husband, Donald "Donnie" A. Brown, Sr. of Darlington; Daughters, Jacquelynn Myers of and husband, Joshua of Lincolnton, GA; and Wendy Morris and husband, Christopher of Florence; son, Donald (Bubba) A. Brown, Jr., and wife, Brandy of Clover, SC; grandchildren, Lisa Bruton, Kayla M. Bruton, Tyler Bruton Campbell, Katelyn S. Morris, Brandon A. Brown, Autumne Brown, and Donald "Jack" A. Brown, III; great grandchildren, Kyleigh M. Bruton, Sofia A. Brown, and Brandon "AJ" Campbell, Jr.; brother, Charles Hall Sansbury; and sisters, Diane Kirven Howard, and Tina Sansbury Griggs.
Kathey was preceded in death by her parents, and by a daughter, Tracy Brown Bruton.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 17, 2020.