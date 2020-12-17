Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathey Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home
315 Pearl Street
Darlington, SC
Kathey

Brown

DARLINGTON -- Kathey Susan Brown, 66, of Darlington died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 3 PM at Darlington Memory Gardens, directed by Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home.

Kathey was born in Fort Huachuca, Arizona. She was the daughter of the late John W. Carroll and Hazel Tyner Sansbury. Kathey graduated from Coker University in Hartsville and taught school for many years in Darlington County.

Surviving are her husband, Donald "Donnie" A. Brown, Sr. of Darlington; Daughters, Jacquelynn Myers of and husband, Joshua of Lincolnton, GA; and Wendy Morris and husband, Christopher of Florence; son, Donald (Bubba) A. Brown, Jr., and wife, Brandy of Clover, SC; grandchildren, Lisa Bruton, Kayla M. Bruton, Tyler Bruton Campbell, Katelyn S. Morris, Brandon A. Brown, Autumne Brown, and Donald "Jack" A. Brown, III; great grandchildren, Kyleigh M. Bruton, Sofia A. Brown, and Brandon "AJ" Campbell, Jr.; brother, Charles Hall Sansbury; and sisters, Diane Kirven Howard, and Tina Sansbury Griggs.

Kathey was preceded in death by her parents, and by a daughter, Tracy Brown Bruton.

Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Darlington Memory Gardens
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.