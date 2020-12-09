Kathryn Lewis-Kiefer Kathryn is survived by her two brothers, her loving parents Kimberly & Bill, a young son named Hudson and his father Kevin. They are using Lewis funeral services in Myrtle beach SC. Please contact them to make donations or send flowers 843-294-0011
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services, LLC.
8 Entries
My hearts broken after hearing that my sweet girl has left us Kat, I love you girl! You & Hudson made so many days in CC so much better! Rest easy beautiful
Megan kealey
December 15, 2020
I can´t believe you are gone. I hope you are really at peace now... you deserved so much more from life... you will be missed!
Rob
December 11, 2020
Nicole
December 10, 2020
Nicole
December 10, 2020
Nicole
December 10, 2020
Nicole
December 10, 2020
You took a piece of my heart with you when you left us. You and Hudson impacted my life more than you´ll ever know. I´m at peace knowing you´re now at peace and no longer struggling. I will miss you sweet girl! Until we meet again.
Prayers for the family. I am so sorry for your loss.
Nicole
December 10, 2020
Alex and the family we are so very sorry for your loss. Alex we love you and are here for you