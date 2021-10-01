Kenneth Wayne



Bullock



LAKE VIEW -- Mr. Kenneth Wayne Bullock, 75, died Friday, September 24, 2021 at CHI Immanuel Hospital of Omaha, NE.



A funeral service will be Saturday, October2, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Bear Swamp Baptist Church, Lake View, Sc. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The services are directed by Cooke Funeral Home if Lake View.



Mr. Bullock was born in Marion County the son of the late Major and Laura Johnson Bullock. He farmed his whole life in Lake View and the surrounding community.



Mr. Bullock is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Bullock of Mount Pleasant, SC, sisters Marjori Bullock of Winston Salem, NC and Opal Simmons of Mill Creek, WS. Brothers: James Bullock of Lake View and John Bullock of Dillon. His adoptive family Lola Rouse, Kenny Davis, Marsha Lynn Davis, Casey Davis, and Colin Davis all of Orrum, NC.



He was preceded in death by his sister Betty O'Connor.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Low Country Animal Rescue, PO Box 952, Ladson, SC 29456.



Published by SCNow on Oct. 1, 2021.