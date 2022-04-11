Kenneth Eugene
Coxe, Jr.
Kenneth Eugene Coxe, Jr., 66, of Florence, SC, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Mr. Coxe was born the son of the late Edith Capps Coxe and Kenneth Eugene Coxe, Sr. He graduated from McClenaghan High School and attended Francis Marion University. He was the owner of The Salvage Shop in Florence. He loved his son dearly and was extraordinarily proud of him. Ken knew the Lord as his personal savior and is resting in his heavenly home.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Nancy Coxe Fallon.
He is survived by his son, Trey Coxe of Florence; and sisters, Chris Coxe Gasque (Tom) and Harriett Coxe Harper, both of Florence.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank all staff at the Florence Place and Agape Hospice for their care of Mr. Coxe.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's
Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
.
Published by SCNow on Apr. 11, 2022.