Kenneth J.
Weatherford
DARLINGTON – Kenneth James Weatherford, 67, died Sunday, November 29, 2020, after a brief illness.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Prosser Cemetery in Pamplico, SC, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home of Florence. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Ken was born in Florence, SC, a son of the late James Weatherford and Elizabeth Kelly Weatherford Gregory. He graduated from St. John's High School and worked with Dixie Cup Products in Darlington for 45 years. After his retirement, Ken enjoyed working as a funeral assistant at Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home and, most recently, Waters-Powell Funeral Home. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his step-father, Bill Gregory; a brother, Wayne Weatherford; and a sister, Frances Weatherford.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Karen Poston Weatherford, of Darlington; his daughter, Kelly Weatherford Lloyd; his precious grandchildren, Paisley and Colt Lloyd; all of Darlington; two sisters-in-law, Elaine (Randall) Poston and Myra (Ronnie) Poston; many close nieces and nephews; and his faithful canine companion, "Bip."
Memorials may be made to F.R.E.E. Ministry, 2975 Church Rd., Green Sea, SC 29545; or to the charity of one's choice
.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 1, 2020.