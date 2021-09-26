Kim Wise



Bryan



EFFINGHAM – Kim Wise Bryan passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, surrounded by her family, heading for the comforting and waiting arms of the Lord Jesus Christ. She was born May 23, 1957, to Josephine "Jo" Oliver and James Thomas "J.T." Wise, Jr., in Florence County, SC, where she lived most of her life. She became the wife of James "Ricky" Jones on June 26, 2021. They had a short but loving time together.



She is predeceased by her loving husband of forty years, Lonnie Bryan; her father, James Thomas "J.T." Wise, Jr.; her brother, James Thomas "Jim" Wise, III; her grandparents, Hazel F. and Robert Oliver; and her uncle and best friend, Robert Dale Oliver.



Kim, who was called "Aunt Kim" or "Gimme" by all her children, was a lifelong Christian and believed in helping all in need. She loved nothing more than to provide a meal, a safe place to land, or a listening ear to anyone around her. She would go without for any child to have a resting place. At the same time, she would dish out sound biblical advice to help you overcome your problems whether you wanted it or not.



She would tell her children, "You weren't born from my tummy but from my heart." She held a very special place in her heart for her extra children, Danny Griffin, Christy Miles, Chasity Miles, Tonya Parker, Khalil Williams, Thatcher Williams, and Kaylah Parker.



Kim found great joy in her church family at Tans Bay Baptist Church and loved her church family. She was deeply saddened when she became too sick to attend. She found a close, caring confidante and mentor in her pastor, Jim Crooks. She said he was a man just as direct as she was.



Her children loved her so much. Her daughter, Patience "Ana" Gabrielle Lee, remembered her saying that she hoped to go to heaven with orange hair, so she cut many inches off of own her hair to send to heaven with her Gimme.



Kim is survived by her husband, James "Ricky" Jones, of the home; her children, Denise (Bobby) McGee, Patience Lee, and Gracie Poole of the home; her grandchildren, Michael Landon Casey, Kristin Casey, Christian McGee, and Kyler McGee; her mother, Josephine Oliver; and siblings, Donald (Cindy) Wise and Jeana (Kenny) Vandergrift.



Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in Waters-Powell Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery in Coward. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, Tuesday, at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, Kim requested that donations be made to Tans Bay Baptist Church, 3919 S. Irby St., Florence, SC 29505. She was one who did not see a reason to spend money on something that would die in a few days when the money could be used for families in need.



Published by SCNow on Sep. 26, 2021.