Mr. Kim Anthony Jackson died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center. A private memorial service was held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Nazareth Baptist Church in Rock Hill. He was preceded in death by one brother, Rogers Jackson, and one sister, Marjie Marshall. Survivors include his wife, Wanda B. Jackson; siblings, Heyward Jackson(Joretta), Denise Forte, Eric Jackson(Sabrina), Winifier Jackson, Milton Jackson(Carmen), and Pat Edwards; one brother-in-law, Winnard Marshall; and one sister-in-law, Arlene Jackson.
My sincere condolences to the Jackson family. Kim was my childhood friend growing up together across “the creek” and classmate throughout elementary, junior high and high school. Although our paths went in different directions, we always managed to reconnect. I will miss our conversations but cherish those lasting memories! May God bless us all.
Keith Allen Campbell
Classmate
December 12, 2020
Our condolences to the Jackson family, we were sadden to hear of Kim’s passing. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. We will continue to keep the family in our prayers. We love you! The Daniels
Lisa Daniels Landy
Family
December 12, 2020
On behalf of my family and myself. I would like to extend our sincere condolences to the entire Jackson Family. Cousin Kims smile and personality could always light up the room. He dedicated his tireless time to insuring that as President, our Family Reunion were the very best they could be. He will be missed by everyone life he touched. Mr. Alphonso Gilmore & Family.
Alphonso Gilmore
Family
December 11, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
George and Wanda Bishop
Friend
December 11, 2020
My condolences to his wife, family, loved ones and friends. I met Kim in Cub Scouts. His mother was our den mother. We went through high school and college together. He was very kind and always made me laugh.
Norris Mitchell
Classmate
December 11, 2020
We will miss you, Kim Jackson. Sending condolences to your family and praying for the Lord to comfort them during these difficult times. Love the Harrell Family.