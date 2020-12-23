On behalf of my family and myself. I would like to extend our sincere condolences to the entire Jackson Family. Cousin Kims smile and personality could always light up the room. He dedicated his tireless time to insuring that as President, our Family Reunion were the very best they could be. He will be missed by everyone life he touched. Mr. Alphonso Gilmore & Family.

