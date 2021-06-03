Menu
King Carman
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
King

Carman

King Carman passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

King was born in Defiance, Ohio on November 30, 1933, as the youngest of 10 siblings born to parents Herbert and Ella May Carman. He attended Purdue University and went on to become a successful businessman.

King is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley Kitchen Carman of Florence, South Carolina; their four loving children and their spouses, Vicki Sappe and her husband, Stephen Sappe of Baltimore, Maryland, Carol Carman (deceased), Brenda Carman and her husband, Mike Wilson of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, and Doug Carman and his wife, Cindy Carman of Houston, Texas; and his grandchildren, Kimberly Sappe, Anna Carman, Mackenzie Sappe, and Sarah Carman, who are all left to cherish his memory.

King will be missed dearly by his family and friends who will celebrate his life during visitation from 10:00 am – 11:00 am Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home, 2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC and a memorial service following at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made via the following link and check "tribute gift": Donate to Fight Alzheimer's Disease - Alzheimer's Association | Alzheimer's Association

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thinking of you with sympathy in the loss of your loved one. You and the family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Carolyn Roberts
Friend
May 26, 2021
