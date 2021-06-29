I'm sorry for your loss, Felisha. I pray that God brings you through this journey of your life with peace and understanding that the storm don't last always. The sun will shine again. Keep the Lord with you and peace will follow. If you need anything, even someone that knows what you're going through to talk to, don't hesitate to reach out. May God bless you and the family.

Evie and Raymond McAfee Family July 2, 2021