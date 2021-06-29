To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc.
4 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss may the Lord continue to bless and keep you.
Latile Williamson
July 3, 2021
I'm sorry for your loss, Felisha. I pray that God brings you through this journey of your life with peace and understanding that the storm don't last always. The sun will shine again. Keep the Lord with you and peace will follow. If you need anything, even someone that knows what you're going through to talk to, don't hesitate to reach out. May God bless you and the family.
Evie and Raymond McAfee
Family
July 2, 2021
Felisha, I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you! Love you girl! I am here for you anytime!
Linda Evans
Other
June 30, 2021
Our condolences to the McCrea Family. We love you nephew "co-pilot" or Junior. Rest In Peace.