L. Franklin "Frank"
Elmore
Louie Franklin ("Frank") Elmore lost his long and courageous battle with lung cancer on December 28, 2021. His wife, Lee Smith ("Lee") Elmore, was by his side. A long-time member of First Baptist Greenville, he was comforted by the church's support and his faith.
In addition to Lee, Frank is survived by their two daughters, Marguerite and Sara Lawton Elmore; his mother, Harriett Elmore; his three brothers, Mike (Debbie), Robbie, and Ken Elmore; and his two nephews, Baker and McCuen Elmore. Frank was predeceased by his father, Louie Elmore.
Frank was born in Florence, South Carolina, on July 20, 1951. He graduated from McClenaghan High School in Florence, and, in 1969, he became the first person in his family to attend college, enrolling in what would become Francis Marion University. For the past two decades, Frank served as a Trustee of the University.
After graduating from Francis Marion, Frank attended law school at the University of South Carolina, where he met Lee, who was also a law student. Following law school, Frank and Lee married and moved back to Florence. There, Frank worked for the McGowan Law Firm. Frank later joined Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., where he expanded his growing construction law practice.
As time passed, Frank became nationally known for his expertise in construction law. In 2003, he founded Elmore Goldsmith, P.A., in Greenville with Mason A. ("Andy") Goldsmith, Jr. Today, the firm is known as Elmore, Goldsmith, Kelley, and deHoll, P.A.
Frank's service to the legal community was extensive. Frank was Chairman of both the Professional Responsibility Committee, as well as the Construction Law Section, of the South Carolina Bar Association. He was also active in the American Bar Association as a Governing Committee Member of the ABA Forum on Construction Law, among holding other positions.
Frank was highly respected and honored by his peers. He was a Fellow of the American College of Construction Lawyers and a Member of its Board of Governors. Frank was also a Fellow in the Litigation Counsel of America and a Master in the Haynsworth-Perry Chapter of the American Inns of Court.
To Frank, Lee was the smartest, funniest, and prettiest girl in any room. Frank proudly supported Lee for over twenty years in her career as Executive Director of the Carolina Youth Symphony.
Frank was also a proud father to his girls. Frank was particularly proud that Marguerite graduated from Duke University and that Sara Lawton not only graduated from Presbyterian College but also earned two Master's Degrees from the Rosen School of Hospitality Management at the University of Central Florida.
Frank loved his wife and his daughters, and they loved him back. But that love was never stronger than in Frank's final days. The way he battled cancer with dignity and determination, the gratitude he showed to his doctors and caregivers, and the time he spent, particularly at the end, telling others what they needed to hear—how proud he was of them, how much he admired them, and how blessed he was to know them—showed his family, and all those near to him, what a truly fine man Frank was.
As his oncologist wrote after Frank's passing, "Frank will never be forgotten by anyone fortunate enough to know him. He was the epitome of a fighter, and I will be forever changed by his desire for life and his unlimited generosity to others."
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory can be made to Francis Marion University, the Carolina Youth Symphony, or Shriner's Hospital for Children
- Greenville. The celebration of Frank's life will be Saturday, January 15th at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church Greenville in the Sanctuary. Visitation following the service.
Online condolences may be made at https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/a4Wg9LiH/frankelmore
Published by SCNow on Jan. 7, 2022.