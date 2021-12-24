Ladrenda Rockeal Wilson of Timmonsville died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Jordan Funeral Home of Darlington is in charge of arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 3409 Elijah Drive, Hartsville. Please follow covid-19 protocol and wear a mask
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jordan Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jordan Funeral Home.
13 Entries
We are truly gona miss you every time you and your family walked throw the door we were glad you came when you we loved you and your family.Family our prayers are with you may God keep you strong through this time of hurt and pain we love you. Missionary. Damon. STEPPINGSTONE CHURCH .
Willie m damon
December 30, 2021
My deepest sympathy
Mary Mullins
December 30, 2021
New Covenant International Church wishes to offer our Condolences and love to the family, mom, all her children all lived ones and friends.
We are praying for you all
Bishop Dwight Elijah
Family
December 30, 2021
Anna McMichael
December 30, 2021
Anna McMichael
December 30, 2021
I´m sorry for your lost loris your daughter had a good heart and she love her children our sympathy gout to her family Terry
Terry and Enoch Edwards
Friend
December 29, 2021
You will truly be missed
Annie Ham
Friend
December 29, 2021
Love you ladrenda. Im going to miss you...
Latasha McCullough
December 28, 2021
Ladrenda was my best friend and was always there for each other. A piece of me left when she left because we were connected. She will be truly missed and he name and legacy will be carried on. I will always love you Ladrenda and I know you are in heaven enjoying our father in heavenly piece. Love always.
Dominique Mack
December 27, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Joseph McMichael
December 26, 2021
I´m sorry for your lost Ledreand was a nice young lady I have my deepest Terry and Enoch Edwards
Terry and Enoch
Friend
December 26, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Anna McMichael
December 25, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Ladrenda, my great friend i will never ever forget you. Rest peacefully beautiful ANGEL. I WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER.