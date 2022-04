LaKeisha Denise



Brown



EFFINGHAM -- Graveside service for Ms. LaKeisha Denise Brown will be conducted 11:30 AM Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Sunset Memory Gardens, 2615 Alligator Road, Effingham, SC. Interment will follow, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.



Published by SCNow on Jul. 2, 2021.