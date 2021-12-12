Laura
Taylor
Laura McLean Taylor, 89, died peacefully at her Still Hopes Retirement Community apartment. Born on September 28, 1932, to the late Virginia Miller McLean and Robert Spence McLean, Laura was married 67 years to the late Roy Norman Taylor, junior. She was a loving wife and caring mother—roles she cherished with unapologetic devotion.
Born and raised in Lincolnton, North Carolina, Laura attended Lincolnton County schools prior to entering Converse College in Spartanburg, S.C. where she graduated in 1953 with an English major. She was elected May Queen as a senior, the same year she met her husband, Roy.
After a simple marriage ceremony in Lincolnton, Laura and Roy began a life-long partnership that included career stops for Roy in Charlotte, NC, Greenville, SC, and Chicago, IL, before settling permanently in Columbia, SC in 1969. Along the way, Laura and Roy had four children to whom Laura was totally committed. It was Laura who instilled the values of being a good wife, mother and grandmother to all. Laura and Roy's relationship, which featured glorious gatherings with meals at holidays, beach trips together, tailgates at Clemson and many other shared times, became 'the standard' for their children, grandchildren and even great grandchildren.
Laura was a former member of the Palmetto Study Club, The Columbia Garden Club and the Town and Country Garden Club. She was an active member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church where in 1974, she founded the Eastminster Drop-in Nursery, an endeavor that she directed for 7 years before it eventually became incorporated into the Eastminster Day School.
Laura is survived by her children; three sons, Dr. Roy Norman Taylor, III (Judy) of Rock Hill, SC, Dr. Spence McLean Taylor (Marie) of Greenville, SC, John Avriett Taylor (Lisa) of Florence, SC and a daughter, Anne Taylor Sims (Lana) of Columbia, SC.
She is also survived by her 15 grandchildren, Robert Norman Taylor (Callie), Brooks Taylor Ferguson (Lee), Michael Pierce Taylor (Amanda), David Mason Taylor (Jenna), Jonathan Coles Taylor, Anne Green Taylor Buckner (Graham), Laura Taylor Warman (Joe), Frances Marie Taylor, Spence McLean Taylor, Jr, John "Jay" Avriett Taylor, Jr (Julia), Sarah Browning Taylor, Whitlock "Whit" McTeer Taylor, Lana Hancock Sims, IV (Maggie), Marion McLean Sims (Kelli), Virginia "Ginny" Sims Magrath (Richard) and 16 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Laura was predeceased by her sisters and their spouses, Virginia (Ditty) McLean Little (Bob) and Betty McLean Hopkins (George) and a nephew. She is survived by three nieces, and two nephews along with their families.
The entire Taylor family is indebted to the many caregivers from Solutions for Living at Home as well as Prisma Health Hospice for their loving and attentive care for Laura and Roy over their last years.
A private burial and service will be held at the Eastminster Presbyterian Church and Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The service will be Livestreamed at 11:30am on the church website: Eastminsterpres.org
It can be viewed from their home webpage.
Memorials may be made to Clemson University, 110 Daniel Dr. Clemson, SC 29631 to the Roy N Taylor Family Scholarship Endowment, Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3200 Trenholm Rd. Columbia, SC 29204, Still Hopes Retirement Community, 1 Still Hopes Drive, West Columbia, SC 29163 or Project HOPE Foundation (Autism Services), 2131 Woodruff Rd. Suite2100-358 Greenville, SC 29607 or online ProjectHopeSC.org
Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Shives Funeral Home
Published by SCNow on Dec. 12, 2021.