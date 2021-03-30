To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I miss your kindness and how your face would light up when you talked about your grandkids. You were such a loyal friend, devoted wife and mother. Gone too soon but God knows best. I know you're rejoicing with Ron and praising God. Until we meet again, you will always be in my heart and mind.
Shawn P Jones
Friend
March 25, 2022
Lolly, you were my Angel when I lived in Charlotte, I'll never forget your loving and caring nature. I know that you're resting in Abraham's bosom!
Shawn brown jones
April 6, 2021
I will miss My sister terribly. The closeness we had will never end. I LOVE YOU AND MISS YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Please Keep her children in your prayers!!!!!!!