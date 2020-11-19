Lawrence Kepel



Burke



MULLINS -- Home Going Celebration for Mr. Lawrence Kepel Burke will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Jackson and McGill Memorial Chapel, located on Main St., Marion, SC at twelve noon. Rev. Anthony Alford, Pastor of Beulah United Methodist Church, will be officiating. Final resting place will be at Devotion Gardens, Mullins, SC. Funeral Services will be directed by Jackson and McGill Funeral Services, Marion, SC.



When we think of Larry, which he was called, the following words come to mind: God given Creative Talent, Artist, Painter, and Mr. GQ.



Lawrence Kepel Burke, was born the third child of Earlene and Gustave Burke on July 5, 1952 in Latta, South Carolina. On November 14, 2020, the gates of Heaven opened and Lawrence transitioned after battling a long illness. Lawrence accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age. During his youth, Lawrence developed an extraordinary gift and passion for the fine arts. This God given talent would propel Lawrence's mother to send him to weekend art courses at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. Lawrence continued his artistic endeavors, graduating from the specialized High School of Art & Design in 1970.



Lawrence would further his education at The State University of New York, New Paltz. During his college years, Lawrence dived deeper into his artistic ability as he would work as an art instructor to the incoming freshmen. He would also work as a counselor of admissions at the institution. He received a Bachelor's of Fine Arts Degree in 1974. Lawrence would soon find himself working at the Environmental Protection Agency of New York as a Public Relations Artist, further expressing his artistic talents. He would also work for the Human Resources Administration as a part of the Department of Social Services in New York City as a caseworker.



A personal history which was written by Lawrence in 1984 documents his own account of his life and family so far, done so in his own words, and it reads thusly:



"I was born 32 years ago in Latta, South Carolina, in a small house on July 5,1952. I was the second boy, third child born to Gustave and Earlene Burke. My early memories of my parents were that they were hard working parents, later migrated from the south just after I was born. My mother's parents, Lawrence and Esther Berry lived on a farm and were successful farmers in Marion, South Carolina. My father's parents were Willie and Viola Boatwright, he was an undertaker and carpenter, and she was a school teacher (Pamplico, SC).



After moving to New York my parents had three other children. The Family consists of Eula, the oldest child, Vincent, Dennis, Valerie and Eileen. My parents tried hard to make a living and support a family of this size in the 1950's in New York City. The early things that I remember is that my family was very close and supportive of each other.. My older brother, Vincent, was very smart, a good basketball player, and spent a lot of time with me. My oldest sister, Eula, was very creative and got me interested in the Arts at an early age."



Lawrence, developed a very unique artistic style due to his studies. He is exceptionally known for his glorious portraits. Lawrence, displayed various elements of surrealism in his artwork. These talents would allow Lawrence to open several art exhibits in New York. During this time he would receive a Model City Award from New York City for his work in the arts.



Upon arriving in South Carolina, Lawrence would begin attending and would become a member of Beulah United Methodist Church. During this time he was recognized as an Artist entering the Pee Dee Region as he held exhibits in Marion County Library and Florence County Museum. Lawrence also expressed interests in silk screening, photography, etching, and design. He was also particularly fond of basketball, tennis, and he was an avid collector of Jazz.



Lawrence was preceded in transitioning by his beloved parents Earlene and Gustave Burke and his eldest brother Vincent Burke.



Lawrence is survived by four siblings: Eula Guscena Dawson, Dennis Burke (Claire), Dr. Valerie Burke, and Eileen Burke. Four nephews: Malik Burke, Dennis O. Burke (Mairead), Vincent Burke (Lauren), Earl Cosby. One niece: Victoria Burke. One great-nephew: Lucien Malik Burke, and one great niece: Layla Angela Burke, as well as a host of cousins, extended family and friends.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by SCNow on Nov. 19, 2020.