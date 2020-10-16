Lealer Miller
Hood
MARION -- Lealer Miller Hood, 84, passed away Wednesday , October 14, 2020 at McLeod Hospice House after an illness. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Palmetto Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Mrs. Hood was born in Whiteville, NC, a daughter of the late Kenneth M Miller and Zellie Mae Spivey Miller. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Charles D. Hood; siblings: Judith Arlene Ammons, John Brooks Miller, Empie M. Miller, Champ Miller, Cleveland Miller, Luther Miller, Carl Miller and Sarah Floyd. She was a member of Reedy Creek Baptist Church and retired from Dupont.
Surviving are her children: Kenneth Holden, Sr. (Lori) of Leon, WV, Terisa Tyndall (Van) of Marion, SC, Vickie E. Martin of Marion, SC; sisters, Annie Mae Gasque of Lake City, SC and Rose Beckham of Stone Mountain, GA; grandchildren: Elizabeth Holden and Kenneth Holden, Jr. both of Marion, SC , Nick Eldridge, Shyanne Carrino, Chris Carrino (Christina) and Kenneth Carrino (Nikki) all of Leon, WV, Brandy Allen (Chris) of St. Charles, IL, Greg Tyndall of Latta, SC, and Victoria "Tori" Martin of Marion, SC; great-grandchildren: Nikole Holden , Kenneth Charles Holden and Robbie Helmes, Jr. all of Marion, SC , Connor V. Carrino, Sophia Carrino and Colton Carrino all of Leon, WV and Madison S Grice of Columbia, SC; and great-great grandchildren Serenity Holden and Landon Rogers of Marion, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reedy Creek Baptist Church, 2508 S Hwy 501 Marion, SC 29571 or McLeod Hospice House, 1203 E Cheves St Florence, SC 29506.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to nephew's Kenneth (Margie) Gasque and Mason (Ellen) Gasque.
An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 16, 2020.