Leila
Kendall
Leila (Lee) Murray Kendall, 98, died Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at NHC Greenwood.
Born on November 3, 1923 in Columbia, South Carolina, Lee was a daughter, and one of six children of William Scott and Leila (Curtis) Murray. She was married to the late John Alexander (Alex) Kendall, II, of Florence, South Carolina, where they lived most of their married life, and raised their three children.
As a young mother, she was active in the Florence community. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, a Sunday school teacher, and a Cub Scout Den Mother. She was a member of The Florence Junior League, Three Arts Study Club, Green Acres Garden Club, The Cotillion, and The Florence Country Club. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing Bridge, needle pointing, cross stitching, and most of all, reading.
After her children began high school, she served as "The Children's Librarian" for the Florence Public Library.
In 1987, Lee moved to Greenwood to be near her eldest daughter, Scott Kendall Zimmerman, where she was welcomed by family, and made many friends. She attended The Episcopal Church of The Resurrection, and St. Andrew's Anglican Church.
Lee was a former member of The McKissick Study Club, The Tulip Garden Club, Greenwood Country Club, and Gatewood Club.
She is survived by her two daughters, Scott Kendall Zimmerman of Greenwood and Anne Kendall Rexroat of Pawley's Island, SC; her son, John Alexander (Frances Anne) Kendall, III of Florence, SC; six grandchildren, Leila Kendall Zimmerman, Ellen Scott Zimmerman Jones, John William Hughes, IV, Kendall Hughes Grigg, Courtney Kendall Mozingo, and Marshall Alexander Kendall; nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
She is also survived by a nephew, Henry Young McCord, IV of Atlanta, Georgia; and one niece, Anne Fowler Hiller of New Bern, NC. There are also, on her husband's side of the family many nieces and nephews of whom she was very fond.
Lee was predeceased by sons-in-law, Sam Zimmerman and Bryce Rexroat.
A private family memorial will be held at a future date.
Memorials made be made to The Greenwood Humane Society, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Kendall family.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 12, 2021.