Terry (Phyllis), Michael and Jolette, please accept our condolences in the transition of your beautiful Mother. Mrs. Lena Mae, beautiful inside and out. She always had a smile. Each day gets better as you press forward. Some days are better than others but with God´s Grace you will get through. Cherish the memories. Allow yourselves to grieve even knowing that She is resting with the Lord. Our prayer is for the peace of God to comfort you today and the days ahead. We love Douglas and Mary Hawkins.

Mary Hawkins April 7, 2021