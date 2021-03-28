Uncle Leo you have always been a SUPER Mann to me. I love you dearly, so know that you will be dearly missed by many.. Your FAMILY will be in our thoughts AND prayers. GOD is BLESSING us all AND I believe that GOD is waiting for Uncle Leo's arrival in the kingdom of HEAVEN. We honor you AND we love you. God's got you now because your work here is done. BLESSINGS!!! from Sam and FAMILY..

Sam Robinson March 29, 2021