Leo Robinson
FUNERAL HOME
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
106 E Darlington St
Florence, SC
Leo Robinson died Friday, March 26, 2021. Arrangements by Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
5
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc
106 East Darlington Street, Florence, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Uncle Leo you have always been a SUPER Mann to me. I love you dearly, so know that you will be dearly missed by many.. Your FAMILY will be in our thoughts AND prayers. GOD is BLESSING us all AND I believe that GOD is waiting for Uncle Leo's arrival in the kingdom of HEAVEN. We honor you AND we love you. God's got you now because your work here is done. BLESSINGS!!! from Sam and FAMILY..
Sam Robinson
March 29, 2021
This is the last of my grandparents sons. Uncle Leo. Love you Monica, Kelvin and Melvin. May you find peace knowing your dad was well loved my many. I have many fun stories of him.
SHIRLEY Robinson Ball
March 28, 2021
