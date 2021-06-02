Leona Elizabeth
Hinson Boatwright
PATRICK -- Mrs. Leona Elizabeth Hinson Boatwright, age 91, joined her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Patrick Baptist Church by Pastor Grover Johnson and Reverend Jackie Hinson with burial to follow in the Zoar United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Saturday, prior to the service in the church fellowship hall.
Mrs. Boatwright was born May 11, 1930 in Chesterfield, SC a daughter of the late Daniel and Hannah Privette Hinson. She was a graduate of Chesterfield High School and a faithful member of Patrick Baptist Church where she served as former W.M.U. Director, choir member, G.A. leader, and member of the Benevolence committee. She retired from Cheraw Primary School, where she worked with kindergarten children she loved. Mrs. Leona enjoyed swimming, water aerobics, and bowling and was a member of the Lakeview Club Women's Bowling Team. She also enjoyed gardening, working in her flowers, singing and listening to music. A lady that loved her family deeply, Mrs. Leona had a huge heart for children and was a caregiver to everyone.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Boatwright was also preceded in death by her husband, James O. "Doc" Boatwright, Sr.; daughter, Kathy Lynn Askins; granddaughter, Amanda Lynn Askins; and all of her immediate family excluding her beloved sister, Sue Watford.
Survivors include her children, James O. "Jimmy" (Marji) Boatwright, Jr. of Hartsville, SC, Dr. Becki Boatwright of Columbia, SC, and Dr. Deborah Boatwright of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren, Rebecca Derr, James O. "Trace" Boatwright, III., Kathleen (Lee) Johnson, Curvin McCathern, and Creighton McCathern; great-grandchildren, Bradley Derr, Alex Derr, Caitlyn Derr, and Camron Johnson; sister, Sue (Jimmy) Watford of Patrick, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home
) of Chesterfield, SC is serving the Boatwright family.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 2, 2021.