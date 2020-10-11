Leonora (Lee)
Noell
Leonora (Lee) Genevieve O'Harra Noell of Raleigh passed away on October 4, 2020 in Raleigh. She was born on December 20, 1930 in Florence, SC to the late William Elijah O'Harra and the late Katheryn Schwenck O'Harra from Columbus Ohio.
She graduated from McClenaghan High School and Business School. She met her husband, Speed in Florence, SC. While in South Carolina, she worked in the office at Sears and transferred to the audit department in Raleigh. She also worked in the Actuarial Department at Occidental Life and did bookkeeping and secretarial work at NC Hospital Association in Health Careers. She also planned meetings for the Nurses Association.
She is survived by her Nephews; Steve O'Harra (Carol) their children; Robert O'Harra (Marie) and their children; Nieces, Katy Miller (Paul) and their children; Candy Chalupa (Lou); Gracelyn Elmendorf (Peter) and their children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Speed Noell, Jr. of 43 years and her sister Helen O'Harra Silecchia and two brothers, William Elijah O'Harra, Jr. and Robert Lee O'Harra and her nephew, William Michael O'Harra.
She was a faithful member at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, taught Sunday school for the small children and was Secretary of United Methodist Women and Co-Circle Leader for Circle 7. She was also on the Administrative Board, took Disciple Bible Study, a member of the NC UMC Conference $10 club.
She delivered Meals on Wheels, was a member and treasurer of the Fallon Park Garden Club, a life time member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority; member of Raleigh Woman's Club; Supporter of NC Symphony; member of Capital City Club and served on the YWCA Board during the construction of the new YWCA.
Lee loved to garden, watch birds (especially humming birds) and butterflies. She and her husband enjoyed the water and their house in New Bern, NC. She was a collector of shells and loved to Snorkel and collecting many of these shells from the floor of the ocean. She loved to travel with her husband and after his death, she continued to travel and covered all seven continents.
Due to COVID-19, a private, family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the American Cancer Society
, 8300 Health Park, Ste. 10, Raleigh, NC 27615; Alzheimer's Association
, 3739 National Dr. Raleigh, NC 27612.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 11, 2020.