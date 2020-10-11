Menu
Leonora Lee Noell
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Leonora (Lee)

Noell

Leonora (Lee) Genevieve O'Harra Noell of Raleigh passed away on October 4, 2020 in Raleigh. She was born on December 20, 1930 in Florence, SC to the late William Elijah O'Harra and the late Katheryn Schwenck O'Harra from Columbus Ohio.

She graduated from McClenaghan High School and Business School. She met her husband, Speed in Florence, SC. While in South Carolina, she worked in the office at Sears and transferred to the audit department in Raleigh. She also worked in the Actuarial Department at Occidental Life and did bookkeeping and secretarial work at NC Hospital Association in Health Careers. She also planned meetings for the Nurses Association.

She is survived by her Nephews; Steve O'Harra (Carol) their children; Robert O'Harra (Marie) and their children; Nieces, Katy Miller (Paul) and their children; Candy Chalupa (Lou); Gracelyn Elmendorf (Peter) and their children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Speed Noell, Jr. of 43 years and her sister Helen O'Harra Silecchia and two brothers, William Elijah O'Harra, Jr. and Robert Lee O'Harra and her nephew, William Michael O'Harra.

She was a faithful member at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, taught Sunday school for the small children and was Secretary of United Methodist Women and Co-Circle Leader for Circle 7. She was also on the Administrative Board, took Disciple Bible Study, a member of the NC UMC Conference $10 club.

She delivered Meals on Wheels, was a member and treasurer of the Fallon Park Garden Club, a life time member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority; member of Raleigh Woman's Club; Supporter of NC Symphony; member of Capital City Club and served on the YWCA Board during the construction of the new YWCA.

Lee loved to garden, watch birds (especially humming birds) and butterflies. She and her husband enjoyed the water and their house in New Bern, NC. She was a collector of shells and loved to Snorkel and collecting many of these shells from the floor of the ocean. She loved to travel with her husband and after his death, she continued to travel and covered all seven continents.

Due to COVID-19, a private, family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the American Cancer Society, 8300 Health Park, Ste. 10, Raleigh, NC 27615; Alzheimer's Association, 3739 National Dr. Raleigh, NC 27612.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Lee and i were friends for many years, but had lost contact many years ago. I hope she had a happy, peaceful life.
Lucille Carter
October 10, 2020
I extend my condolences to the family of Lee Noell. Lee and Speed Noell had a significance influence on my life. I met them when I was a student at NC State College and was working as summer worker at Carolina Power and Light Company. It was there when I first met the Noell's and Speed facilitated my introduction to Faye Young who would become my bride just a little over a year later. I became a fulltime employee of CP&L after graduation where Speed would become one of my mentors. For as long as Speed continued to work with CP&L he and I had a close working relationship and Faye and I had a close personal relationship with the Noells. They both will forever remain in my memory. A memorial gift will be made to Hayes Barton UMC in Lee's memory.
Lynn W Eury
October 9, 2020
On behalf of Hayes Barton United Methodist Women Circle #7, I offer sincere condolences to Lee's nephews, Steve O'Hara (Carol) and Robert O'Hara (Marie) and their children. When I was Circle 7 co-chair, I often visited with Lee and reminisced about her love of HBUMC. A memorial to Lee is being made from Circle 7 to the Pastor's Discretionary Fund.
Dorothy Caldwell
October 8, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
October 8, 2020
"Our prayers and thoughts are with the family during this trying time, we wish them strength and may the God of all comfort give them all the support and courage needed.
October 8, 2020