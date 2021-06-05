Mrs. Lerl was my mom's (Marie) best friend. They talked on the phone at least two or three times per day and then half the night because they could not sleep. I (Tina) can remember hearing them reminisce about their time working together at Baxter, going with each other to their doctor's appointments, and pretending to go shopping just to eat lunch together. May 24th was their last face-to-face conversation chatting with each other at Judy's house after one of Mommy's dental appointments. Just a few weeks before they were laughing and talking over milkshakes as Judy and I sat on the porch to give them 'their time'. I will miss Mrs. Lerl because she and my mom were like sisters. We will continue to pray for the family and keep in touch. Love and virtual hugs... The Samuels family

Cathtina Samuels Friend June 6, 2021