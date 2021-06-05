Sponsored by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, Inc - Kingstree.
June 17, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jones family
Other
June 17, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Alvin Byrd
June 10, 2021
Praying for the family.
Robbie Brayboy
June 10, 2021
My condolences and prayers for Strength, Peace and Comfort to the family. Love ❤ you all, Cousin Mitchell & Debbie Jones from Florida ❤
June 9, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for the Wilson family during this difficult time. My sincere sympathy for you all.
Monica Hastings
June 9, 2021
Mrs. Lerl was my mom's (Marie) best friend. They talked on the phone at least two or three times per day and then half the night because they could not sleep. I (Tina) can remember hearing them reminisce about their time working together at Baxter, going with each other to their doctor's appointments, and pretending to go shopping just to eat lunch together. May 24th was their last face-to-face conversation chatting with each other at Judy's house after one of Mommy's dental appointments. Just a few weeks before they were laughing and talking over milkshakes as Judy and I sat on the porch to give them 'their time'. I will miss Mrs. Lerl because she and my mom were like sisters. We will continue to pray for the family and keep in touch. Love and virtual hugs... The Samuels family
Cathtina Samuels
Friend
June 6, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Epps-Wilson Family. Ms. Lerl was a nice and sweet lady. May God continue to keep you in His care. You will be in my prayers. Proverbs 31:10-31
Deaconess Judeaette Pendergrass-Braswell
June 6, 2021
I will dearly miss my auntie. I’ll miss our late night and mid day conversations. You supported us in ministry. You were our soloist on 1st Sundays and anytime you thought someone needed a backup. You kept the laughter going during good and rough times. You really labored in the vineyard during this pandemic. Take your rest auntie. I love you but Jesus knows best.
Apostle Josa McIntosh
Family
June 5, 2021
My family and I will miss the sweet fellowship we shared on Sunday mornings with Aunt Lerline. She knew she could sing those Gospel songs as if she wrote them. Great job how she raised such sweet and beautiful children who always treat me so kind. I'm so glad she was a part of me and my Family's life. May God be with the Wilson and Epps family. ❤