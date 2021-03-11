Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leverne Gerald Lynch
FUNERAL HOME
Floyd Funeral Home - Olanta
136 East Main Street
Olanta, SC
Leverne Gerald

Lynch

TIMMONSVILLE -- Leverne "Buddy" Gerald Lynch, 74, husband of Linda Gail Hughes Lynch, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Regency Hospital after an illness.

Born May 22, 1946, in Florence County, he was a son of the late Aaron Nathaniel Lynch and the late Ollie Mae Springs Lynch. He was a retired farmer and a member of Unity Christian Fellowship where he was a member of the men's fellowship.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years; one son, Gerald Lynch (Dee) of Timmonsville; one daughter, Pamela L. Watson (Tony) of Scranton; three grandchildren, Thomas Nichols (Courtney), Brittany Lynch, and Parker Lynch; one brother, Randy Lynch of Timmonsville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Bobby H. Lynch; two sisters, Janice Diane Lynch, and Pansy M. Lynch.

A funeral service will be held 3pm on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Unity Christian Fellowship with Rev. Lloyd Ackerman, Rev. Terry McClam, and Rev. Warren Matthews officiating. Burial will follow in the Hicks Hill Cemetery.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, in the church sanctuary.

The family request that memorials be made to Unity Christian Fellowship Church, 3652 Olanta Hwy. Timmonsville, South Carolina 29161.

COVID-19 precautions of face masks and social distancing are required at the visitation and service.

Floyd Funeral Home, 136 E. Main Street, Olanta, SC is in charge of the arrangements (843)396-4470. Online condolences may be made at www.floydfuneral.com.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Unity Christian Fellowship
3653 Olanta Highway, Timmonsville, SC
Mar
14
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Unity Christian Fellowship
3653 Olanta Highway, Timmonsville, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Floyd Funeral Home - Olanta
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Floyd Funeral Home - Olanta.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.