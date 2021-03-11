Leverne Gerald
Lynch
TIMMONSVILLE -- Leverne "Buddy" Gerald Lynch, 74, husband of Linda Gail Hughes Lynch, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Regency Hospital after an illness.
Born May 22, 1946, in Florence County, he was a son of the late Aaron Nathaniel Lynch and the late Ollie Mae Springs Lynch. He was a retired farmer and a member of Unity Christian Fellowship where he was a member of the men's fellowship.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years; one son, Gerald Lynch (Dee) of Timmonsville; one daughter, Pamela L. Watson (Tony) of Scranton; three grandchildren, Thomas Nichols (Courtney), Brittany Lynch, and Parker Lynch; one brother, Randy Lynch of Timmonsville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Bobby H. Lynch; two sisters, Janice Diane Lynch, and Pansy M. Lynch.
A funeral service will be held 3pm on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Unity Christian Fellowship with Rev. Lloyd Ackerman, Rev. Terry McClam, and Rev. Warren Matthews officiating. Burial will follow in the Hicks Hill Cemetery.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, in the church sanctuary.
The family request that memorials be made to Unity Christian Fellowship Church, 3652 Olanta Hwy. Timmonsville, South Carolina 29161.
COVID-19 precautions of face masks and social distancing are required at the visitation and service.
Floyd Funeral Home, 136 E. Main Street, Olanta, SC is in charge of the arrangements (843)396-4470. Online condolences may be made at www.floydfuneral.com
Published by SCNow on Mar. 11, 2021.