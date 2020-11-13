Menu
Search
Menu
SCNow
SCNow HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Leverne Rowell
Leverne

Rowell

DILLON -- Leverne Rowell, 70, went to be with his Lord & Savior on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at McLeod Medical Center-Dillon.

A celebration of life will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 14th at New Life Family Worship Center with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be 12:00-1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Born in Dillon, SC, March 6, 1950, he was the son of the late Franklin Rowell and Lula Mae Rowell. He was a faithful member of New Life Family Worship Center where he served his Lord diligently until he went home. He was a heavy machine equipment operator, and dump truck driver all of his life.

Survivors include his wife, Sheryl Rowell of Dillon; children, Ricky Rowell (Amanda), Becky Hickman (Ray), Jody Rowell (April), Pam McCormick (David), and Terry Powers (Patsy); grandchildren, Billy Ray Hickman, Jr. (Justice), Cassandra Hickman, Ozzie Rowell, Josie Rowell, Harper Hickman, Lathan McCormick, Mason Powers, Kristina McCormick, Hannah Grace McCormick, Josiah, Jacob, Kyleigh, and Levi Long; great-grandchildren, Isabella Hickman and Isaiah Hickman; sisters and brothers, Jeanette Wilkes (Leo), Glenn Rowell (Pat), Wayne Rowell (Jen), Judy Rowell (John), and Elsie Burton (Lee); brother-in-law, Oneal Webster (Joyce), Larry Webster (Polly); sisters-in-law, Marilyn Webster, Barbara McClellan (Jackie), and Phyllis Anderson.

Mr. Rowell was predeceased by his first wife, Hilda Rowell; daughter, Debbie Rowell; brothers, Fletcher Rowell (Eva Lois), and George Rowell (Ella Jane), and sister, Linda Rouse (David); brothers-in-law, Andy Anderson, and Billy Webster; and sister-in-law, Linda Webster Taylor.

Memorials may be made to New Life Family Worship Center Building Fund, 2470 Hwy 301 S., Dillon, SC 29536, newlifefamilywc.com, or to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing is required, and the family requests a mask.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.