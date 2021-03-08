Leverne Strickland



Welch, Sr.



Mr. Welch was born on August 14, 1932 in Olanta, SC. He was the son of the late Willie Leroy Welch, Sr. and Margaret Etta Strickland Welch. He is also preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Willa Mae Welch, two brothers Henry Sumter Welch and Willie Leroy Welch, Jr., and two sisters Jessie Mae Welch and Geneva Agnes Ham.



He is survived by a son Leverne S. Welch, Jr., and daughter Willa Nell "Susie" McLellan(Jimmy) of Florence, a grandson, James Michael McLellan(Sarah) of Columbia, a granddaughter, Amy Elizabeth Drummond (Lee) of Columbia, and five great grandchildren, Calvin, Mabel, and Jackson Drummond, and Janie and Charlie McLellan.



Mr. Welch was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church, Olanta, SC where he served as a deacon and was a member of the choir. He received the Deacon Emeritus Award being only the second to receive this honor in the history of the church.



Mr. Welch's love of agriculture led him to FCX where he worked for 28 years. Subsequent years found him at Price Pool, Young Pecan, and he eventually retired from DHEC.



Mr. Welch modeled what it means to be sacrificial in one's love for his family and others, tender hearted in the care of a special needs son, and a servant's heart in the work of the Lord. He strove to bring glory to his Savior in every area of his life.



He was known for his love of farming and the outdoors. His green thumb led him to enjoy growing flowers, creating a lush lawn, and even trying his hand at topiary. You could also often find him undertaking various building projects. He found great joy in his work.



His greatest earthly joy was loving and cherishing his family. His heart exuded generosity—always putting others before himself.



John 14:1-3 "Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions; if it were not so I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself, that where I am, there ye may be also."



"We hold you close within our hearts, and there you will remain. To walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again."



The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm Monday, March 8, 2021 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home chapel. Entombment will follow in the Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.



Due to Covid-19 masks and social distancing are requested.



Published by SCNow on Mar. 8, 2021.