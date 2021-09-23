Lieutenant John



Stewart



Funeral service for Lieutenant John Stewart will be 11 AM Friday in the Florence Center. Burial will be in the Florence National Cemetery directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home.



On Friday, September 17, 2021, the world lost a hero. Lieutenant John Stewart, 48, born on November 30, 1972, in Bronx, New York gave the ultimate sacrifice. John lost his life in the line of duty while upholding his oath to protect and serve the community of Lake City, SC. He is remembered as an amazing storyteller, for his love of service, community, and family. John was a beloved son, father, brother, uncle, and friend.



Lieutenant Stewart graduated from Willingboro High School in Willingboro, New Jersey. He served in the United States Marine Corps and then graduated from the South Carolina Police Academy. He served several police agencies within his twenty-one years of service. In the last 13 years, he proudly served the community of Lake City, SC.



A pillar of strength, you could always rely on John when you needed him most. He was a light in the darkest of times and a hero to all who knew him. He was a compassionate man with a lot of love for the people around him.



With his extraordinary charm and genuine smile, John never failed to make a lasting impression anywhere he went. John was an honest man, showing respect to everyone he met and exhibiting patience to all those in his life and line of work. He was strongly devoted to his family, valuing every moment he spent making memories.



He was the son of the late William and Claretha Stewart and was preceded in death by his brother Jimmy Goodman.



Those who will cherish loving memories include: his sons Private Nicholas Stewart of Ft. Humphrey, Korea, and Tayshaun Stewart of SC; his siblings, Patricia (Reggie Sr.) White of NJ, Elaine Stewart-Johnson of NY, Sharon Whitehead of GA, Henry Goodman of NJ, Diane Stewart of GA, William R. Stewart Jr. (Deitra) and Theresa (Steven) Tindal of SC; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



His legacy is uniquely rich and will not be forgotten.



Published by SCNow on Sep. 23, 2021.