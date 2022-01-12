Linda Atkinson



Barwick



Sumter, SC



Linda Atkinson Barwick, 66 met her Jesus at Mcleod House in Florence on January 10, 2022.



Born July 7, 1955, in Sumter, she was a daughter of the late Max Atkinson and the late Teenie Ray Atkinson. Linda professed her faith in Christ and followed in Him baptism and was a member of Crosswell Baptist Church. She was looking forward to her new home in heaven. She graduated from Sumter High School. She served Prisma Health Tuomey for 24 years in the Environmental Services Department.



She was married to the late Kenny Barwick and is survived by their two sons, Jeffrey Ryan Barwick of Atlanta, and Thomas Justin Barwick of Sumter. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Lilli, Jewell, and PiperAnne; a sister, Edie Harris (Terry) of Timmonsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Terrance Harris officiating. A private burial will be held in the Sumter Cemetery.



The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Tuomey Foundation, 102 N Main St, Sumter, SC 29150.



Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.



Published by SCNow on Jan. 12, 2022.