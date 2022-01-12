Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
515 Miller Road
Sumter, SC
Linda Atkinson
Barwick
Sumter, SC
Linda Atkinson Barwick, 66 met her Jesus at Mcleod House in Florence on January 10, 2022.
Born July 7, 1955, in Sumter, she was a daughter of the late Max Atkinson and the late Teenie Ray Atkinson. Linda professed her faith in Christ and followed in Him baptism and was a member of Crosswell Baptist Church. She was looking forward to her new home in heaven. She graduated from Sumter High School. She served Prisma Health Tuomey for 24 years in the Environmental Services Department.
She was married to the late Kenny Barwick and is survived by their two sons, Jeffrey Ryan Barwick of Atlanta, and Thomas Justin Barwick of Sumter. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Lilli, Jewell, and PiperAnne; a sister, Edie Harris (Terry) of Timmonsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Terrance Harris officiating. A private burial will be held in the Sumter Cemetery.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Tuomey Foundation, 102 N Main St, Sumter, SC 29150.
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
515 Miller Road, Sumter, SC
Jan
13
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
515 Miller Road, Sumter, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium.
3 Entries
How I enjoyed talking with Linda several times a week at Tuomey! We were both looking so forward to our retirement in 2021 as our birthdays are very close. She loved to talk and was very good in her job. She will be missed!!
Faye Carraway
Work
January 12, 2022
Linda was a loyal customer and friend of Frasier Tire.
We looked forward to seeing her usually about twice a week. She was very diligent about maintaining the correct air pressure in her tires and she never missed an oil change. She´s was the type of customer that any business would be happy to have. We truly miss her already.
Kenny Kolb/Frasier Tire
Friend
January 12, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Linda was so kind, a beautiful person. She will be missed.