Gail Bouknight
Belissary
FLORENCE – Linda Gail Bouknight Belissary died in the early morning hours of Monday, October 4, 2021, at her home. She was 82 years old. She was born in Richland County to the late Junior Rozelle Bouknight and Allie Ruth Wise Bouknight. Much of her formative years were spent in Columbia, but Florence became her permanent home by the early 1960's.
She graduated from Eau Claire High School. In 1974, she graduated with an associate degree in Nursing from the first class of nursing students at Florence-Darlington Technical College, a fact of which she was very proud. She went on to get her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina a few years later. Over the course of her lengthy nursing career, she worked in several different capacities at McLeod Hospital, Oakhaven Nursing Home, Florence Dialysis, Pee Dee Center, and Visiting Nurses. Additionally, she was a part owner and administrator of Home Health, Inc., until it was purchased by McLeod Home Health. Her proudest accomplishment came when she opened New Generations Adult Day Care. She managed NGADC for over fifteen years and saw it grow to the point that it now serves elderly and disabled individuals throughout the entire Pee Dee and has two facilities in the Pee Dee. While she worked hard to hone her skills in nursing, she also had a strong business sense and led with a strong ethical and moral purpose in her work.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen and Christine, and her son, John, and his wife Ann. She also has many loving nephews, nieces, and great-nephews and -nieces that were very dear to her. She was predeceased by her husband, James C. Belissary, and two sons, Gary and Michael.
Gail was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church and enjoyed her involvement with Sister Bertha Circle at the church.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at St. Luke Lutheran Church followed by interment in Florence Memorial Gardens, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church in Florence, or to a charity of your choice
Published by SCNow on Oct. 6, 2021.