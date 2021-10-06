Karen with deep sincere prayers for hearing the passing of Ms.Gail.I(we)will never forget the kindness that her an my sister H.W.(Bubba) shared.YOULL WERE HER WORK FAMILY AN MORE THE FRIENDSHIP YOULL HAD AN BOND.MY SISTER DEARLY LOVED YOULL. GOD RAIN PEACE AN COMFORT ON YOULL DURING THIS TIME AN BEYOND YOULL ARE IN MY (OUR PRAYERS.She provided a place for many families to continue on with their lifestyles her kindness will never be forgotten in many capacities JACQUELINE GATTISON&FAMILY(BUBBA SISTER

