Linda Robinson
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
106 E Darlington St
Florence, SC
Linda

Robinson

Linda Jean Rivers Robinson, daughter of late Charlie and Luvenia Rivers, was born September 8, 1949, in Florence, SC. She departed this life on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at McLeod Hospice.

Linda graduated from Wilson High School, Florence SC, she did further studies at Florence Darlington Tech.

Linda worked at GE for many years and later worked at the Champus BCBS of South Carolina which she retired after 15 years.

Linda was baptized at Saint Paul AMS Church at an early age. She served faithfully in many capacities. She was a member of the Trustee Board, Pastors Aide, and a Celestial Choir. She was also a member of the SE Choir for many years.

Linda was a member of Crescent Court #143 (Past Illustrious Commandress), VG Brooks court #17, (Past Most Ancient Matron) Heranes of Jericho, Princess Eve #5 (Assistant Sect.), (OES) Easter Stars Mary Perkins #292.

Linda is married to James H. Robinson Jr, On July 19, 1969, in this union, they had three children of which one preceded her in death.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband James H. Robinson; one son Deric (Omatayo) Robinson; one daughter Jamesha Robinson, four grandchildren; one brother Charlie (Brenda) Rivers of Glen Allen, VA; one brother-in-law Clyde (Gloria) Robinson of Coward, SC. She also leaves several nieces and nephews; her special friends Phines C. Jones, Mardell B. Hine, Luberta Green, Earline Smith, Catherine Brown, Reverend Cynthia V. Brown, Reverend S.R. Barnes, and Reverend Franklin Spears; special cousins Melissa Green and Myra Rainge; godchildren and other relatives and friends.

Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc
Published by SCNow on Sep. 24, 2021.
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Lousenda Frazier
Friend
September 27, 2021
Condolences to the Robinson family Linda was a big part of Wilson class of 1967 a gentle lady will be missed dearly
Brunson gibbs
September 21, 2021
Condolences to you n family. Linda was a big part always in helping with events for C/O 66. She will be missed.
Loretta Dowling
Friend
September 21, 2021
Grace and Peace to you and your family. May God's Peace guard your heart and minds through Christ Jesus. Blessings and Amen.
James L Friday
Family
September 21, 2021
