Linda



Robinson



Linda Jean Rivers Robinson, daughter of late Charlie and Luvenia Rivers, was born September 8, 1949, in Florence, SC. She departed this life on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at McLeod Hospice.



Linda graduated from Wilson High School, Florence SC, she did further studies at Florence Darlington Tech.



Linda worked at GE for many years and later worked at the Champus BCBS of South Carolina which she retired after 15 years.



Linda was baptized at Saint Paul AMS Church at an early age. She served faithfully in many capacities. She was a member of the Trustee Board, Pastors Aide, and a Celestial Choir. She was also a member of the SE Choir for many years.



Linda was a member of Crescent Court #143 (Past Illustrious Commandress), VG Brooks court #17, (Past Most Ancient Matron) Heranes of Jericho, Princess Eve #5 (Assistant Sect.), (OES) Easter Stars Mary Perkins #292.



Linda is married to James H. Robinson Jr, On July 19, 1969, in this union, they had three children of which one preceded her in death.



Those left to cherish her memory include her husband James H. Robinson; one son Deric (Omatayo) Robinson; one daughter Jamesha Robinson, four grandchildren; one brother Charlie (Brenda) Rivers of Glen Allen, VA; one brother-in-law Clyde (Gloria) Robinson of Coward, SC. She also leaves several nieces and nephews; her special friends Phines C. Jones, Mardell B. Hine, Luberta Green, Earline Smith, Catherine Brown, Reverend Cynthia V. Brown, Reverend S.R. Barnes, and Reverend Franklin Spears; special cousins Melissa Green and Myra Rainge; godchildren and other relatives and friends.



Published by SCNow on Sep. 24, 2021.