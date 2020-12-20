Oh what a beautiful Woman of God. How blessed we have been to have this dear lady in our lives. What a Christian. What an example unto us all. Teaching us to love God, to love His Word and let His Word work within us. Bishop Singleton, Shana, Steve, and family...our love to you all during this difficult time. You are in our heartfelt prayers...Oh, praise God she kept the faith and finished in victory! Oh! With her beautiful voice singing and praising our Jesus forever. This is her story, this is her song, praising her Savior all the day long.

Pastor Terry Reep & Sis. Paula Reep, N C December 20, 2020