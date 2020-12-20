To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence.
4 Entries
Mrs. Singleton was truly one of the finest examples that I know of a woman of God. I just pulled up her book, " Fireside Chats with God" and remember her prayers of intercession for individuals in the community that she didn't even know but felt this need to help her local community through the power of prayer. The hymn " blessed assurance " was one of her favorites as it is mine. This precious woman is surely receiving her "hug from Jesus." Howard and I extend our deepest condolences to Reverend Singleton, Steven and Shannon at this time. We will surely miss her.
Judy K- Matthews
December 22, 2020
I have had the great honor to know and love brother and sister Singleton, as I knew them in high school where Brother Singleton was my principal. Without the Singleton family, I don´t know what kind of person I might´ve turned out to be. My heart goes out go to the family of this beautiful woman. I am so sorry because you will miss her. She made everything safe and beautiful.
Eileen Loomis
December 21, 2020
Oh what a beautiful Woman of God. How blessed we have been to have this dear lady in our lives. What a Christian. What an example unto us all. Teaching us to love God, to love His Word and let His Word work within us. Bishop Singleton, Shana, Steve, and family...our love to you all during this difficult time. You are in our heartfelt prayers...Oh, praise God she kept the faith and finished in victory! Oh! With her beautiful voice singing and praising our Jesus forever. This is her story, this is her song, praising her Savior all the day long.
Pastor Terry Reep & Sis. Paula Reep, N C
December 20, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with this true family of God. They helped me through some of the darkest days of my life. Through their love for Gods people they have helped so many. Sister Kaye is certainly home with Jesus singing praises forever more.