Linda
Wallace
Florence – Linda Wallace, 72, of Florence, SC passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 surrounded by friends and family. A funeral service will be held 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 29th in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Linda was born Linda Jane Johnson, February 28, 1948 in Waterbury, CT. Moved to Pine Castle, FL in 1950. Linda attended Oak Ridge High School and graduated in 1965. She attended Daytona Beach Community College and graduated in 1970. She worked at Cape Fear Hospital until 1977 where she met Robert B. Wallace. They were married on June 16, 1977 and moved to Florence, SC. She completed her Master Degree in Nursing in 1980 from MUSC.
Linda worked more than 30+ years at McLeod Medical Center in nursing management in many capacities Staff Nurse, Head Nurse, NICU, Home Health and Hospice. She retired in 2009.
Linda is preceded in death by her husband Robert B. Wallace. Mother Jane Peck Johnson and father Armand Kingdon Johnson. Great niece/nephew angel baby Eagle.
Left to cherish her memory are son Brian Johnson Wallace, grandsons Lucas Tyler Wallace and Landon Jacob Wallace, Florence, SC. Brother David Johnson (Treena) Salisbury, NC; niece, LeJane Eagle (Brian) great nephew Garrison Eagle and great niece Carolina Eagle, Hawaii; her sisters-in-love and caregivers Diana Faulkner, Chireen H. Hyler and Edna McClain.
A special thanks to friends and Mechanicsville Baptist Church family for the wonderful meals, their loving support and prayers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Mechanicsville Baptist Church, 2364 Cashua Ferry Road, Darlington, SC 29532.
A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 28, 2020.