My deepest sympathy to the Wright Family."Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal."
Min. Rinda McAllister Pringle
School
June 17, 2021
Our. condolences and prayers go out to Living stones family. We were acquaintances at Florence dialysis. I remember how excited he was after getting his transplant. May God grant you peace beyond understanding during this time of loss!
David & Linda Bailey
June 13, 2021
My prayers go out to the family of Livingston Wright. Met him our sophomore year at Wilson High 1969. Became best of friends.