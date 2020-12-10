Lizzie Lee
Brown
SCRANTON -- Lizzie Lee Brown, 88, wife of the late Gerald D. Brown, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at her residence after an illness of several months.
Mrs. Brown was born on May 26, 1932 in Florence County, daughter of the late Joseph Lee and Eliza Parrott Lee. She was a military wife and mother, known for her wonderful meals, desserts, beautiful sewing and crafts, her yards and daylily garden. Mrs. Brown was a member of Lee's Tabernacle Church and former Sunday School Teacher of the Ladies Bible Class for over 30 years.
Surviving are her two daughters, Joanne Brown Revell and Teresa (Bryan) Elmore, both of Scranton; three grandchildren, Jenna Revell (John) Bates of Florence, Larry Douglas "Doug" (Kira) Brown, Jr. of Effingham and Caitlyn M. Brown of Florence; four great grandchildren, Maylee Ellis Brown and Larry Douglas Brown, III, both of Effingham, Chandler Bates and Cole Bates, both of Florence; two brothers, Laurie E. Lee of Lake City and Curtis (Judy) Lee of Scranton; sisters, Shelby (Gene) Knotts and Shirley (Carl) Jordan, both of Scranton; and a sister-in-law, Jozell Lee of Lake City.
Mrs. Brown was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Retired Master Sergeant Gerald D. Brown; two sons, Larry D. Brown and Jeffrey L. Brown; siblings and their spouses, Nita (Carl) Dennis, Hilbert (Edith) Lee, Ashton (Margaret) Lee, Beulah Lee, William Lee and Billy Joe (Connie) Lee; and sister-in-law, Roylee Lee.
Funeral services will be 3:00 PM, Friday, December 11, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, Scranton, with burial to follow at Matthews Cemetery, Lake City.
Services will be live streamed at 3:00 PM, Friday, December 11, 2020, at www.carolinafuneralhome.net
.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, please practice social distancing and wear a mask during visitation and funeral service.
Memorials may be made to Lee's Tabernacle, 2226 N. Matthews Road, Scranton, SC 29591.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 10, 2020.