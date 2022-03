Lloyd



Lawson Jr.



Funeral Service for Mr. Lloyd Lawson, Jr. will be conducted 10:00 AM Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Strive Hard Educational, Recreational and Enrichment Center (SHEREC), 312 South Ravenel Street, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens, directed by Smith Funeral of Florence, LLC.



Published by SCNow on Jun. 4, 2021.