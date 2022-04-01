Lois Lee
Scurry
Mrs. Lois Lee Scurry, 98, wife of the late Judson L. Scurry, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Southland Nursing Home, Florence, S.C.
Lois was born on October 22, 1923, in Florence County, daughter of the late Herbert Lee and Lerotha Morris Lee. Lois was a member of Lake City First Baptist Church and attended New Town Free Will Baptist Church. After graduating high school she worked at the Port of Embarkation at the Charleston Naval Base. She was a loving housewife and mother.
Surviving in addition are her children; Allen (Willa) Scurry of Lake City; Virginia (Buddy) Jordan of Olanta; Steve (Betty) Scurry and Ricky (Frances) Scurry of Lake City; Elaine (Julian) Coker of Turbeville; Matthew (Sharon) Scurry of Lake City; seventeen (17) grandchildren and many great and great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Scurry was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Scurry McAllister; and siblings, Eula Mae Weaver, Herbert Lee, Jr., Foster Lee, Christine Sauls and Alva Lee.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM, Friday, April 1, 2022 at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at New Town Original Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.
Memorials may be made to New Town Original Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1891 New Town Road, Lake City, SC 29560 or Turbeville Children's Home, PO Box 229, Turbeville, SC 29162 or a charity of choice
The Scurry Family would like to express a Special Thanks to the Staff of Southland Nursing Home and Amedisys Hospice.
Published by SCNow on Apr. 1, 2022.