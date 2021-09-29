Menu
Loretta Singletary
FUNERAL HOME
Graham & Godwin Funeral Home - Lake City
384 S Church St
Lake City, SC
Loretta Singletary died Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Graham and Godwin Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 29, 2021.
Graham & Godwin Funeral Home - Lake City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Loretta and I were classmates..I was so shocked that she passed..Loretta was a strong, hardworking woman.And she loved her boys unconditionally!!I will continue to pray for her family..Especially her boys..I am still in SHOCK
Tinisha Burgess
School
October 1, 2021
