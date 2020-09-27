Menu
Lorie "Tripp" Woodrow Lee, III, 54, of Florence, SC, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was born in Florence, SC, a son of Lorie W. Lee, Jr. and the late Retta Elizabeth Sheppard Lee. Tripp worked for over 30 years in the Florence and Pee Dee areas as a TV and Electronic repairman as the owner of the "Video Clinic". He was a graduate of Florence Darlington Technical College. He loved being outdoors, camping, fishing and playing golf. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and was very close to all of his family members. Surviving are his wife, Rhonda Renee Benton Lee; son and daughter-in-law; Joey and Kelly Lee; daughter, Kelsey Lee; sister, Anne Sweatt; brother, Robbie Lee; four grandchildren, Ava Lee, Ace Lee, Knox Lee and Slade Calcutt; and his father, Lorie Lee, Jr. Due to COVID-19 concerns the family will hold a private memorial service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cain Calcutt Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lee family.

WE ARE SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. WE HAVEN'T SEEN EACH OTHER IN A WHILE BUT OUR LOVE FOR Y'ALL NEVER CHANGED. YOU BOTH HAVE BEEN FRIENDS SINCE JUNIOR HIGH. WE WILL MISS TRIPP SO MUCH. WE ARE HERE FOR YOU ALL. SENDING LOVE AND PRAYERS.
TINA GRAHAM
September 25, 2020
So Sorry for your Loss. I knew Tripp as a young boy. Always sweet and happy.
Billie Stallings
September 25, 2020